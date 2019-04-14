Kratom Linked To Increasing Number Of Overdose Deaths, Remains Legal In The U.S.

The plant is believed to be a cause of death in at least 91 cases.

Kratom, a mind-altering drug sold legally and openly in the United States as an “herbal supplement,” played a direct role in at least 91 fatal overdose deaths, calling into question its purported safety as well as its status as a legal product.

As USA Today reports, between July 2016 and December 2017 at least 91 people overdosed on Kratom. Another 152 people were known to have Kratom in their system at the time of their deaths, but those deaths weren’t directly attributed to the substance.

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is a powder, derived from a plant that grows in Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asia, where it has been used for centuries. Acting similarly to an opioid, the plant can give the users a “high” that is not unlike that of other opioids, according to American Addiction Centers. The substance can also be used to treat withdrawal symptoms from dependence on actual opioids, as well as treat pain, coughing, and diarrhea.

It’s sold legally and openly in most jurisdictions in the U.S., usually at head shops or gas stations, as well as online. It is mostly available ground into a powder and sealed in capsules, which can be swallowed whole or drank in a tea.

Kratom is linked to more overdose deaths than previously reported https://t.co/uD3rwL3COG pic.twitter.com/FzWYkSqB7X — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2019

Is Kratom Safe?

That largely depends on whom you ask, as well as the definition of “safe.”

Charles Haddow, of the American Kratom Association, certainly thinks so. He says that Kratom is no more addictive than caffeine, which is present in coffee and sodas, among other products.

“Follow the science. Kratom itself is safe.”

As far as the federal government is concerned, Kratom is “safe” inasmuch as it doesn’t appear on the list of Controlled Substances, and can be sold legally anywhere and everywhere state or local law doesn’t contravene it.

However, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) current thinking on the matter stands in sharp contrast to its moves just a year ago to ban the substance. As Discover magazine reported in November 2018, the FDA actually tried to place Kratom on the Controlled Substances list in 2016. However, that move drew sharp resistance from users and sellers, and even some members of Congress, and was ultimately withdrawn.

If It’s Safe, Why Are People Overdosing On It?

Henry Miller, Director of the Central Ohio Poison Center, posits that the increase in the number of Kratom overdoses is likely a result of two factors: more users using it, and users using more of it. And while Miller doesn’t explicitly call for the government to try to ban the substance again, he warns users that just because it’s “natural” doesn’t mean that there’s no need to be careful with it.