Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Enviable Figure In Skimpy Bikini At Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens was getting into the spirit of Coachella this weekend, joining a legion of other celebrities who attended the star-studded event and reported back with some skin-baring photos.

The actress donned a very skimpy bikini while at the Southern California music festival, showing off her amazing physique in a photo and video for her Instagram Story. The floral-patterned swimsuit earned Hudgens plenty of attention, including a spot in the Daily Mail’s coverage of all the hot celebrities spotted during the opening days of the multi-weekend event.

Hudgens is no stranger to sharing racy photos online, and often garners attention on Instagram for the revealing snaps she shares. Hudgens is also a popular target for celebrity tabloids. As The Inquisitr noted, she got plenty of attention last week for an outfit she wore on a date with boyfriend Austin Butler. In the outing, Hudgens rocked a tiny black sports bra that showed off plenty of cleavage and also put her rock-hard abs on display.

But showing off has not always been easy for the High School Musical actress. Hudgens opened up about her body issues to the Daily Mail, saying that her short stature (Vanessa is just 5 feet, 3 inches tall) caused some consternation for her, but she learned to get over it and embrace her look.

It was a busy weekend for Hudgens at Coachella, who enjoyed a dip in a kiddie pool. While taking in the sights and sounds, the actress also did some promotional work while at the music festival, including a photo spread at the on-site Amazon Lockers, a concept launched by the online retail giant, allowing people to have items shipped directly to the festival so they don’t have to pack.

A number of other celebrities showed up to promote the Amazon Lockers, and Vanessa’s Instagram picture drew some very viral attention — along with nearly a quarter of a million likes.

Hudgens then later shared some pictures of the outfits and styles she was rocking.

“The Second Act actress took to Instagram to share a peek at another of her Coachella looks, which included a lacy black see-through dress and tan suedelike cowboy boots. She posed alongside sister Stella, who was chic in a sheer orange dress with white Western boots,” noted a report from Footwear News.

Those who want to check out more from Vanessa Hudgens’ adventures at Coachella can keep an eye on her Instagram page for any more updates.