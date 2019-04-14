‘It’s Easy. Trump Is Stupid’ — George Conway Explains Donald Trump Plan To Send Immigrants To Sanctuary Cities

Trump's plan to ship undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities would seem to give immigrants an incentive to come to the United States, the opposite effect from what Trump says he wants.

Just 38 minutes after declaring a New York Times report that he wanted to ship undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities to be “knowingly wrong” and “a fraud,” Trump on his Twitter account Saturday appeared to do acmplete aboit-face, saying that “Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants.”

In fact, on Friday, Trump had made a similar announcement declaring, as Inquisitr reported, that he was “giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only,” even though his own White House had issued a statement in response to a Washington Post report just 24 hours earlier that such policy had been “floated” but “rejected” and had not been discussed again.

But as several pundits on Twitter noted, the policy seemed puzzling because it appeared to offer an appealing incentive for undocumented immigrants to cross the border into the United States.

“Here’s the part of the idea that still confounds me,” wrote Washington Post politics reporter Dave Weigel on Twitter. If you want less undocumented immigration, why inform border-crossers that they’re getting free tickets to Chicago and San Francisco?”

But an answer to that question came quickly, from the husband of Trump adviser and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, 55-year-old attorney George Conway, who posted an response to Weigel on his own Twitter account.

Conway’s attacks on Trump have confounded the media, which puzzles over the state of their marriage in light of George Conway’s repeated ridicule of Trump and his wife’s equally staunch defense of him. After Trump himself lashed out at George Conway on Twitter, calling him a “husband for hell” and a “total loser,” Kellyanne Conway — instead of supporting her husband — publicly defended Trump’s “right” to insult him, according to NBC News.

But in spite of of the attacks from Trump or even his own wife’s appearing to take Trump’s side against him, Conway has continued his Twitter assault on Trump. On Saturday, Conway posted on Twitter giving his assessment of Trump’s mental condition, stating that Trump, “finds no shame in being caught in a lie, so why should he distinguish truth from falsity in his own mind?”

George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

And on Sunday, George Conway again took to Twitter, suggesting that despite Trump’s claim that Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller had granted him “total exoneration,” in fact, Mueller found evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

His tweet echoed the reported behind-the-scenes statements of investigators on Mueller’s team, who according to NBC‘s Ken Dilanian have indicated that Mueller’s still-publicly-unseen report of his findings, the Special Counsel found “very compelling” evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, as Inquisitr reported.