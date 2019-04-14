Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless, Flashes Rock-Hard Abs & Deep Cleavage In Steamy Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski has been killing it on Instagram all weekend. On Saturday night, the gorgeous supermodel sent temperatures soaring after taking off her shirt to pose topless for a steamy Levi’s photo shoot. The raven-haired beauty also shared a torrid video of herself dancing provocatively while wearing nothing but a pair of white fitted Levi’s jeans, as reported by The Inquisitr yesterday.

On Sunday morning, the 27-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page once again to share yet another sizzling snap from her Levi’s photo shoot. While considerably less NSFW than her previous photo share, her latest Instagram update undeniably sent pulses racing, as the model showed some serious skin in the sultry pic.

In the newly-posted snapshot, Emily rocked the same pair of tighter-than-skin Levi’s jeans that she had modeled the day before. This time around, however, the American beauty covered up her sculpted torso with a head-turning crop top, baring her midriff to show off her incredibly flat stomach and rock-hard abs. The stunning Vogue model flaunted her statuesque physique in the sexy ensemble, cutting a sensual figure in the revealing attire.

Emily channeled her inner seductress in the alluring snap, looking every inch the siren in the daring crop top. Fashioned from a vaporous, flowy fabric in a bold leopard-print pattern, the sexy garment boasted a plunging neckline that put her deep cleavage on display. To make the shot even more enticing, Emily went braless underneath the skimpy top, showing quite a good glimpse of her busty assets.

Never one to shy away from flaunting her curves in racy snaps, Emily unabashedly showcased her best assets in the sexy outfit. Her low-cut crop top – a knotted design that steered the eye toward her chest and further down, to her taut abdomen – showcased a generous expanse of toned, tanned skin. Meanwhile, her high-waisted jeans further accentuated her slender waistline.

For her latest Instagram photo share, Emily adorned her décolletage with an eye-catching gold medallion, one that drew even more attention to her perky chest. The pillowy-lipped model donned a face full of makeup, plumping up her naturally pouty lips with nude lipstick. She wore her long, unruly tresses with a mid-part which beautifully framed her face, going for a messy-hair look that made the shot even more sweltering. As she looked directly into the camera with a seductive gaze, Emily struck a sultry pose, exuding charm and sex-appeal.

Another photo of Emily slaying the same look was shared yesterday night by Levi’s. That particular photo gave a more detailed view of Emily’s chic attire, showing what her crop top and jeans combo looked like from behind.