‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Will’s Condition Worsens, Rafe Is Shot

Days of Our Lives fans better get ready for the emotional and dramatic week ahead in Salem. If the new weekly preview is any judge of the intensity that is to come, viewers are looking at a big batch of episodes leading into Easter weekend.

The brand new Days of Our Lives weekly preview, which was posted by the official DOOL Twitter account over the weekend, features the voice of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) as she talks about how short life is and how there is nothing more important than love and family.

Through her words, it’s revealed that Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) health will begin to worsen. Last week, it was revealed that Will had a brain tumor and that is the reason why he was suffering from painful headaches and other symptoms.

Now, Will is in the hospital and he’ll begin to decline. The clip even shows him having a seizure as the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), is by his side looking lost and heartbroken.

Will and Sonny have been through so much and, just when it seemed like they were going to finally get a second chance at a life together, Will’s symptoms began to pop up.

The couple is now dealing with life-altering issues as they try to process the fact that Will has a brain tumor, which seems to be getting worse by the day.

Meanwhile, the Days of Our Lives weekly preview also reveals that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be shot in the line of duty.

Rafe has also been through the ringer lately, as it seems that his marriage with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is on its last leg. The pair has been growing apart for weeks now, and Rafe’s decision to take in Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby has only added to their stress.

However, when Rafe’s life hangs in the balance, it could remind Hope just how much she loves him. And when she’s forced to be by his side, as he fights for his life, she’ll likely be able to put things into perspective about their marriage. The tragedy could either help the couple reconnect, or push them apart for good.

If Hope and Rafe’s marriage does end, it seems safe to say that Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) will be right there waiting to scoop Hope up, as he’s already tried to convince her to leave her husband and start a new life with him.

