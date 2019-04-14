Andy Cohen Says He Tried To Lose His Virginity On His 40th Birthday With A Threesome

Andy Cohen has always considered himself a virgin because he has never had sex with a heterosexual woman. So for his 40th birthday, the Bravo exec decided that he would take things to the next level and hook up with a straight couple. It didn’t go as he expected, according to Page Six.

Shock jock Howard Stern is releasing a new book, and in it, he details some of the most shocking, exciting and thoughtful interviews he has conducted. One of those involves Cohen, who opened up about his sexual past while speaking with Stern.

Cohen says that he sent his BFF Kelly Ripa a graphic image of a threesome and told her that he had plans to finally lose his virginity. Andy told her that he had set his plan in motion and was moving forward with it.

“One of the things that was on my turning-40 bucket list was, ‘How cool it would be to lose my virginity?’ In my mind, if I did it, I would want to do it with a straight couple,” he said.

But when it came to the actual event, things didn’t go as planned. Cohen ended up watching the couple he’d selected for the big event while standing naked on the sidelines. As of the interview with Stern, Cohen was still a virgin, at least by his definition.

Cohen was in the news this week after his friend “Uncle” Anderson Cooper joked about Cohen’s son Benjamin while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He called Cohen’s baby “judgy” and commented on his epic side-eye in an Instagram pic posted by Cohen.

“If you look closely at Benjamin’s face in that picture, he’s got amazing side-eye,” Cooper told Colbert. “He’s got this side-eye look, like he’s very judgy. In general, I think babies are very judgy, but he’s particularly judgy.”

Loading...

According to People, Colbert shot back that baby Benjamin definitely had a judgemental look in his eyes.

“He’s looking at you like, ‘Who’s this bookish lumberjack?'” the comedian quipped.

The CNN anchor confirmed that this wasn’t just the luck of the moment, but that the snap caught Ben’s personality perfectly.

Stern’s book, called “Howard Stern Comes Again,” is being published by Simon & Schuster, and will hit shelves May 14. The book features interviews from Chevy Chase, Paul McCartney, Jerry Seinfeld, and more, in an attempt to show how Stern evolved from a shocking radio host to a hard-hitting, provocative interviewer.