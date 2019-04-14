Michigan Man Sues His Parents For $86,000 For Throwing Out His Porn Collection

'We began that day the process of destroying [your porn collection] and it took quite a while to do so.'

A Michigan man has sued his parents for $86,000 for destroying his collection of pornography and “adult toys,” worth an estimated $29,000, plus another $57,000 in damages.

Both the plaintiff’s name and the defendants’ names have been redacted from Grand Rapids’ Fox 17‘s report on the lawsuit. For the sake of simplicity, the man will be referred to as “Charlie.”

According to statements made by his father, Charlie has had an unhealthy obsession with pornography since his teenage years, which has been a source of consternation between the man and his parents ever since.

For example, in the lawsuit, the father notes that Charlie, whose age is not clear, had been kicked out of both high school and college for selling pornography to his classmates.

“I also warned you at that time, if I ever found pornography in my house again, I would destroy it.”

The years passed, and Charlie grew into adulthood and got married. However, by October 2016, his marriage had fallen apart. He moved back in with his parents in their Grand Haven, Michigan, home, where he did housework in lieu of paying rent.

However, that arrangement soured, with Charlie being forced to move out after a “domestic disturbance” in which police were called to the family home.

Charlie moved to Indiana, and his parents began the task of bringing his belongings to him. However, when they discovered his porn collection, as well as his “adult toys,” rather than bring it to their son, they destroyed it, as Charlie’s father freely admitted, according to court documents.

“We began that day the process of destroying [your porn collection] and it took quite a while to do so.”

When he heard about it, Charlie called the cops. However, when the police refused to act, he allegedly began bugging one police officer in particular, hoping to get a response. He allegedly sent 44 emails to the officer detailing why he (Charlie) thought that he was the victim of a crime.

So why is Charlie taking the destruction of his porn collection so seriously? A couple of reasons, not the least of which is its size: 12 boxes just of movies. What’s more, he claims that those movies are rare and out of print, from one or more defunct studios, essentially making them irreplaceable. He puts the value of his destroyed collection at about $29,000, and he wants another $57,000 in damages.

His attorney did not return Fox 17‘s calls for comment.