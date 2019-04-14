Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Got Her Tubes Tied

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans surprised many fans this week when it was revealed that she went to the hospital. Rumors that she may have had a tubal ligation began to surface, and now the reality star is speaking out on the procedure.

According to E! News, Evans has confirmed that she did get her tubes tied, meaning no more children for the Teen Mom 2 personality. However, it seems that Jenelle’s decision wasn’t based solely on not wanting more children, but due to a chronic pain she’s been dealing with.

“I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side and I get extremely sick when pregnant. I’m also happy with the number of kids I have now,” Evans told the outlet of her decision to have the procedure done.

“Being back on my regular cycle was very important for me. I was on the IUD for birth control and thinned out my lining. In the end, I had my left ovary and polyps removed. They tied my right one though so I still have hormones.”

Evans has three children: Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis; Kaiser, whom she shares with former fiancé Nathan Griffith; and Ensley, whom she welcomed with husband David Eason back in 2017.

Following the surgery, Jenelle said she’s “feeling very sore but taking it easy.”

A rep for the Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly that Jenelle is healing properly and is now focused on her many business ventures following the procedure, and that her husband, Eason, is by her side to take care of her as she recovers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David was with Jenelle when she was released from the hospital. Eason shared a photo of his wife, who looked like she wasn’t feeling her best, as she was being helped out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

David revealed that he had bought Jenelle a gift for her to use when she was fully healed and back on her feet. Evans is seen holding her gift, a large surfboard, on her lap and smiling for the photograph.

Evans recently hinted at the possibility of getting her tubes tied on her personal Facebook page, revealing that she didn’t want any more babies.

Fans will likely get to see Jenelle’s decision to get her tubes tied during the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.