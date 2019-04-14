Josephine Skriver Celebrates Her Birthday With Bouncy Dance In Skimpy, Body-Hugging Crop Top

One of Victoria’s Secret’s hottest Angels is celebrating her birthday in style. Josephine Skriver took to Instagram to share that today is her special day, and she uploaded a sexy, bouncy video to mark the occasion.

For the clip, Skriver wore a skimpy, body-hugging crop-top in black. The sultry number featured thin spaghetti straps and a dramatic, plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and buxom chest. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless as she bounced around for the video, flashing her chiseled midsection as she moved for the camera to the upbeat song.

Skriver wore her honey-colored hair in a long, voluminous blowout with the ends curled. As she danced, she flipped her hair around and playfully tossed around her locks, giving off a sexy, unkempt vibe.

Back in November, the Dutch model opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about life as a runway veteran, how she keeps her insane physique toned, and how she preps for the highly publicized shoots and shows she participates in.

“For me, it’s all about mental preparation. I tried a bit of meditation and yoga this year. I try to keep calm, but I literally couldn’t sleep last night as the excitement built. Went to bed at 10, but I knew I had to wake up at 5, so I just lay there,” Skriver shared.

Skriver also added that she enjoys doing intense workouts that focus on her booty — her favorite asset. She likes to do high-impact workouts, and squats, of course, that keep her looking gorgeous all year long.

Skriver also shared some of her beauty secrets with Elle Magazine. She said that although she used to be a tomboy, a fellow model taught her the proper application methods for makeup, and she’s been hooked ever since. She uses a “less is more” approach when it comes to makeup, so if she’s going to rock a dramatic lip-look, she’ll tone down the rest of her face so that her plump pout is the main focus.

She also shared that sunscreen is an important part of her beauty routine, though it’s not the only thing she uses to keep her skin looking fresh. The model uses baby oil as a moisturizer and the popular jade roller to keep her skin looking plump. She also drinks a ton of water to keep her skin and body hydrated.

“It comes down to skin, health, and having a good base: Taking off your makeup before you go to bed, drinking a ton of water, working out, eating healthy. It comes back to taking care of yourself and my country’s big on that,” she added.