Kate Middleton And Prince William Spend Family Outing With George And Charlotte At Horse Trials

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a fun-filled day at the horse trials.

It was a fun family day as Kate Middleton and Prince William spent their Friday at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk. The royal family went casual as they met up with Mike and Zara Tindall, along with their kids, to watch the trials that Zara, William’s cousin, took part in. She placed third and fifth.

As Daily Mail reported, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed their outing with their friends, chatting it up and relaxing. It appears that Prince Louis may have been left at home with his nanny, as he was nowhere to be seen. However, Prince George and Princess Charlotte loved the time they spent with their mom, dad, and especially their cousins, Mia and Lena.

They even got some piggyback rides. Princess Charlotte was seen on her mom’s shoulders, while Prince George hitched a ride with Mike Tindall. Mia, 5, hopped onto Prince William’s shoulders. She held on tight, but she opted for his ears to hold onto. It looks like William took it all in stride, as he is likely used to a little roughhousing with his own three children.

Kate Middleton wore a pair of black skinny jeans and a warm Barbour quilted jacket to the sporting event. Her hair was pulled back in a casual bun. Young George was seen wearing a gray fleece jacket and carried a toy sword for a good part of the time. His little sister, Charlotte, opted for a plaid skirt with dark tights underneath. She had on a blue jacket that appeared to match her mom’s. The 3-year-old’s hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail.

They also had fun with activities for kids at the trials, such as a circus workshop.

The children have all grown up so much! https://t.co/qay3Mbk7De — HELLO! (@hellomag) April 14, 2019

The Tindalls are good friends with the Cambridges and their kids all seem to enjoy playing together as well.

According to Hello! Magazine, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been spending time at their country home, Anmer Hall, for the Easter holiday. This is a special time to relax and enjoy time as a family.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having a fun weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy preparing for the new royal baby that is set to arrive any day now.

There have been rumors that the royal bundle of joy has already been born. That has not been confirmed, but then it was said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be announcing the baby’s birth right away. The world is anxiously waiting for baby Sussex to arrive, just as they did with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three kids.