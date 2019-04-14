Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Tie The Knot, But Which ‘DWTS’ Pro Dancers Attended Their Wedding?

The 'Dancing With the Stars' wedding featured a long list of stars from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, but one mirrorball champ was noticeably missing.

Another Dancing With the Stars wedding is in the books. Longtime DWTS pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson tied the knot in Los Angeles on Saturday. The mirrorball winning pair exchanged vows at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But while the wedding guest list was full of familiar faces from the Dancing with the Stars world, not everyone on the cast attended the event. DWTS host Tom Bergeron and judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba were not in attendance, and several notable DWTS pros, like Derek Hough, were also MIA.

According to People, Val and Jenna’s wedding guest list included many past Dancing With the Star contestants including Nikki Bella, Candace Cameron Bure, and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s former DWTS partners Joe Amabile, Normani Kordei, Rumer Willis, Laurie Hernandez, and Ginger Zee. In addition, Johnson’s champion DWTS: Athletes partner Adam Rippon served as a “bridesman” in the wedding.

As for the show’s pro dancers, many of them were also spotted at the wedding. DWTS pros Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brandon Armstrong all attended the celebration, as did the groom’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd. Pro dancer Lindsay Arnold served as a bridesmaid for Jenna Johnson.

Dancing with the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Married https://t.co/ktjaz1gMCn — People (@people) April 14, 2019

But the Dancing With the Stars cast list is a big one with a long list of rotating dancers, so it’s no surprise that not all of the show’s pros were not at the wedding of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Interestingly, Hayley Erbert’s boyfriend, six-time DWTS champ Derek Hough, did not accompany her to the wedding. Derek Hough is currently on the road for his Derek Hough Live! The Tour, which was in Durham, North Carolina on Val and Jenna’s wedding day.

Just ahead of their wedding, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson told ET Online they planned to have an “intimate” wedding celebration of about 200 people. The couple joked that they were “still making eliminations” and there would be “a double elimination tomorrow.”

“We want to keep a small guest list, but at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing that we’ve built real sincere, genuine relationships,” Chmerkovskiy explained. “And the number grows, but it doesn’t from like a shallow standpoint of having everybody there that we know. It’s growing because we realize, ‘Wow! There’s a lot of people that mean a lot to us in our life.'”

#DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are married: get the details and see the pics! https://t.co/QhNkGmkFI7 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 14, 2019

The most recent Dancing With the Stars wedding guest list didn’t pose any conflicts like the wedding of Val’s brother, Maks, presumably did two years ago. In 2017, longtime DWTS alums Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd set the same wedding date as DWTS judge Julianne Hough. The double wedding weekend seemingly caused conflict for at least some of the guests.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, brother-of-the-bride Derek Hough downplayed any guest list drama over the East Coast-West Coast weddings.

“We have different friends [and] different groups,” Hough told ET of the DWTS pro dancers.

But an insider told Life & Style that the double wedding date caused “a lot of behind-the-scenes drama” and that “you have to be either Team Hough or Team Peta and Maks.”

Two years later, the second Chmerkovskiy wedding seemed to be drama-free. Those who did attend the nuptials of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson dined on crab and avocado salad and an entrée of braised short rib and dill crusted salmon. There was also a dessert bar that boasted a five-tier wedding cake from Vanilla Bake Shop in Santa Monica, California. Val and Jenna’s first dance as a married couple was to “La Vie En Rose.”