Jaclyn Smith Stuns At 73: Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Is Ageless At Event For Farrah Fawcett Foundation

The actress has barely aged since her 'Charlie's Angels' days.

Jaclyn Smith does not age. The 73-year-old actress and entrepreneur, who was an original star on the Charlie’s Angels TV series from 1976 to 1981, is now 73 years old. But her looks have barely changed she debuted her role on the ABC crime drama more than 40 years ago.

The brunette beauty showed off her ageless looks while attending a benefit for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, The Daily Mail reports. Fawcett, Smith’s superstar co-star from the first season of Charlie’s Angels, died of cancer in 2009.

Jaclyn Smith supported her late co-star’s foundation at the benefit, which featured a guest list that also included Eva Longoria, Alana Stewart, Melanie Griffith, and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager. The gorgeous star wore a classic ivory blouse and beige slacks with tan pumps and her hair was styled in soft waves. Smith, who has been married to husband Brad Allen for 22 years, also flashed a diamond ring.

Jaclyn Smith was the only original Charlie’s Angels star who stayed on the series for its entire run. Smith played Kelly Garrett on the hit TV series about three beautiful women who worked as spies for unseen boss Charlie Townsend. Fawcett, who played Jill Munroe on the series, left Charlie’s Angels after the first season and was replaced by Cheryl Ladd. Over the show’s five-season run, other Charlie’s Angels stars included Kate Jackson, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts. After the hit series ended, Jaclyn Smith dipped into the designing field with a successful clothing line for Kmart.

Jaclyn Smith recently told Amazing Wellness some of the secrets to staying youthful and healthy in her 70s. Smith, who is now a proud grandmother, says her toddler granddaughter Bea has inspired her to stay fit.

“I do realize with two-year-olds you need to be in good shape—your knees, your back, everything—because they’re everywhere. There’s something exciting about it that makes me say, ‘Hey, I better work out because I’ve got to run after her.’ And I do. So she’s a plus.”

Jaclyn Smith also recommends spending time in a self-made sanctuary. In her bedroom, the legendary Charlie’s Angels star has a “calm” corner which boasts her mother’s desk and a photo of baby Bea above it.

Smith also eats a diet of raw fruits and vegetables and organic meats. Her workout routine includes circuit training with weights and Pilates. On the beauty front, Jaclyn Smith swears by moisturizer and routinely uses coconut and grapeseed oil on her face, hair, and body.

Jaclyn Smith’s stunning new photos come just as director Elizabeth Banks has unveiled a first look at the cast of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels sequel movie more than 40 years after the original series aired. According to Entertainment Weekly, the buzzy new movie, which is due out November 15, stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as modern-day Angels.