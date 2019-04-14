Watch Fortuna Düsseldorf Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Bundesliga Match Online

Bayern Munich travel to face Fortuna Düsseldorf in a Bundesliga match that the defending champions must win to reclaim the top of the table with just seven games left.

After a stunning 5-0 whitewash of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker last weekend, as Fox Sports reported, defending German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich went top of the table and appeared in position for their record seventh straight league title. But a Dortmund win over FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday turned the tables again, and now Bayern must make a treacherous trip to Düsseldorf, where they will face an opponent in Fortuna Düsseldorf who has already stunned them once this year, taking a 3-3 draw on a hat-trick by Belgian midfielder Dodi Lukebakio — including a stoppage time score to level the match — when the teams met at Allianz Arena in November. Now Bayern must get revenge in the game that will live stream from Düsseldorf.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich German Bundesliga Round 29 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 54,600-seat Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, April 14.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time In the United States, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Düsseldorf vs. Bayern match kicks off at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

The shocking draw, in which the newly promoted side overcame a 3-1 deficit, may have been the most surprising single result of the Bundesliga campaign this far. And now, Fortuna Düsseldorf have won two in a row including last weekend’s 2-1 topping of Hertha Berlin, per Soccerway, that allowed Düsseldorf to leapfrog into 10th place on the table.

Bayern may also be missing two key players for the Düsseldorf showdown, according to BayernStrikes.com. Frank Ribery is still battling an illness, while Arjen Robben appears to be out for the remainder of the season.

Belgian striker Benito Raman of Fortuna Duesseldorf scored both of his team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin last weekend. Boris Streubel / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 29 clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of one of the so-called “over the top” streaming TV packages that carries Fox Sports 1, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and during that free week, fans can watch German Bundesliga matches, including Düsseldorf vs. Bayern live streamed at no charge.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga Sunday live stream. In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will live stream the crucial match in the German title race. In India, HotStar will live stream the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the Düsseldorf-Bayern match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.