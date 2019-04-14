Report: Trump Calls Ivanka By A Pet Name In Meetings

President Donald Trump regularly refers to his daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump as “baby,” even in official meetings, Newsweek reports. The information comes from an article in The Atlantic that profiled the family.

In an interview for the article, the president speaks highly of his daughter, indicating that although she has never shown any interest in following in his footsteps to become president, if she did choose to run, she’d be “very, very hard to beat.”

Trump, who has had a publicly close relationship with his daughter throughout his presidency, in the interview also showed some love to the other members of the family.

“Barron is young, but he’s got wonderful potential,” he said. “And Tiffany’s doing extremely well. Don is, uh, he’s enjoying politics; actually, it’s very good. And Eric is running the business along with Don, and also very much into politics. I mean, the children—the children have been very, very good.”

Even if the magazine profile touched on all members of the Trump family, it has been no secret that the president has a soft spot for Ivanka Trump, with some feeling that the relationship verges on inappropriate. Trump described his daughter as “hot” when she was 16 years old and once on The View indicated that if she “weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

The president has also publicly toyed with a number of high-profile government positions for Ivanka, which he indicates he would not follow through with out of concern that he would be accused of nepotism.

In any case, the positions for which she was considered included an official role at the United Nations and a position at the World Bank.

American dominance in the #IndustriesOfTheFuture is predicated on connectivity. 5G is this future! Thank you @realDonaldTrump and @AjitPaiFCC for your leadership in making sure ALL of America, including our great rural communities, are digitally connected. pic.twitter.com/Pg32PbFG0j — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 12, 2019

Reportedly the dynamic plays out in sometimes contentious ways within the family.

Vicky Ward, author of the book “Kushner, Inc,” recently told Newsweek in an interview, “It’s not exactly a secret in the White House that Ivanka has a hissy fit whenever Donald Trump Jr. gets positive press. She gets especially irked over articles speculating about his political future. Potential fratricide?”

Regardless, Ivanka Trump for the moment remains a seemingly influential figure within the Trump Administration, a fact compounded by her husband, Jared Kushner, who also serves as a senior advisor responsible for an extremely wide variety of White House policies.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter recently used the phrase “President Javanka” in referring to the couple, implying that the two of them were the ones really running the show within the Trump White House, rather than Trump himself.