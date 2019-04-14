‘Israel’s New Britney Spears’ Noa Kirel Stuns In A Risque Yellow Outfit On Instagram

Noa Kirel — who is dubbed “Israel’s new Britney Spears,” is making waves on social media as well as in her country because of her awesome looks and her singing and dancing talent. The hottie recently took to her Instagram page and posted a new snap wherein she is featured wearing a risque transparent ensemble — with yellow patches — that allowed her to put her enviable figure on full display.

In the snap, the stunner struck a side pose while she let her brunette tresses down and wore minimal makeup. The picture in question racked up more than 56,000 likes and close to 18,00 comments wherein fans and followers showered her with compliments — most of which were written in Hebrew. There were, however, a few comments in English too wherein fans wrote that they are in love with the singer’s new look.

Prior to posting the said pic, Noa treated her fans to a monochromatic, up-close picture with her fans wherein she could be seen with a full face of makeup while she tied up her hair with a beautiful silver clip with the letter, “love.” The picture also garnered more than 50,000 likes and in the caption, Noa informed that the picture was captured for a new photo shoot with Renuar — a popular fashion brand in Israel.

The teenager was recently profiled by Haaretz, wherein the secrets to her massive success were discussed.

Per the article, Noa — who recently turned 18 — became famous after her music video “killer” was released four years ago. In the video, the teen wore a miniskirt with a crop top, performed some pelvic thrusts and seductively sported a pout which was a first for a girl her age in her country.

Although the video stirred up some controversy in her country because of her age, she was soon dubbed the “Britney Spears of Israel” for her dance moves, dressing sense, and her voice. Four years in the industry, and the initial controversy is forgotten. Kirel is now a cultural phenomenon and as she has turned 18, she is officially out of public scrutiny.

According to the article, Noa’s father — Amir Kirel — said that at the time the “controversial” video was released, it was seen as provocative because it was a new kind of thing that exposed Noa’s generation to the adult world.

“I don’t see it as having sexual content. It’s current. There is no sexual content with Noa. Hip-hop is a sexy type of dance, what can you do?” he said.