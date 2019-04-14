Sara Sampaio Packs On The PDA With Beau Olivier Ripley In Recent Snap

Victoria’s Secret angel Sara Sampaio is attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California and — like other models — she also recently treated her Instagram fans to some of her pics from the events.

In the recent snap, the 27-year-old model could be seen packing on the PDA with her beau, Olivier Ripley, while donning a black ensemble with spaghetti straps and a black hat. She also accessorized with some gold chains and opted for minimal makeup to keep it sexy yet stylish. Referring to the multiple bikini pictures that she posted over the weekend, Sara jokingly wrote in the caption that she finally put on some clothes.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 26,000 likes and close to a hundred comments wherein fans not only praised Sara for her beauty but they also sent best wishes to the sweet couple for a long-lasting and happy relationship.

Commenting on the pic, one fan jokingly wrote that Sara shouldn’t have put on her clothes because fans love to see her in bikinis, while another one said that he is jealous of Ripley because he has the most beautiful woman in the world as his girlfriend.

Prior to posting the said picture, Sara stunned her fans with a bikini picture wherein she was seen lying on a giant pink unicorn-shaped float while she soaked up the sun. She donned a skimpy pink bikini to accentuate her enviable figure which sent temperatures soaring. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in La Quinta — a resort city in Riverside County, California, specifically in the Coachella Valley between Indian Wells and Indio.

The picture racked up more than 185,000 likes and 460-plus comments wherein fans and followers showered Sara with compliments, calling her “amazingly sexy,” “stunning,” “drop-dead gorgeous,” and “extremely beautiful.”

She also posted a picture wearing a blue bandeau bra and matching pants through which she stunned her fans by showing off her model figure. She also posed with fellow VS model, Jasmine Tookes and the picture garnered more than 265,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

In an interview with Fox 5, Sara revealed that she has been in a relationship with Ripley — a millionaire tech entrepreneur — since 2015.

Speaking about Ripley, she gushed over him and said that “he’s British and very handsome,” but added that the two have very busy schedules because of their work.