‘SNL’ Makes Light Of Lori Loughlin’s Possible Future In Jail

Kate McKinnon portrayed Lori Loughlin in a spoof making fun of the college admissions scandal.

Saturday Night Live has had a lot of fun making light of the ongoing college admissions scandal, and this week’s episode was no different. In an elaborate spoof, comedian Kate McKinnon portrays Lori Loughlin, who has been the face of the scandal. Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying thousands of dollars to ensure their daughters were granted a place at the University of Southern California.

They also reportedly presented their daughters as rowing crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl participated in the sport. The outlook is grim for the celebrity couple, with both of them facing possible jail time for their alleged involvement in the scheme. McKinnon gave viewers a comical depiction of what the actress’s life in jail might look like, according to USA Today.

Loughlin is one of the last celebrities most would imagine sitting in a jail cell. She is known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House and its recent reboot Fuller House. Up until this point, she’s had a squeaky clean reputation and has starred in dozens of family friendly Hallmark films. It’s safe to say that her reputation is now facing irreparable damage, and she will likely find it challenging to secure work in the future if she is not, in fact, in jail.

Another star makes a surprise cameo on "SNL" https://t.co/erTgE7Ldi2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 14, 2019

This week’s SNL episode was set in the Chino Correctional Facility. Sitting in the cell along with Loughlin were several other famous people in trouble with the law. Pete Davidson starred as Michael Avenatti, while surprise guest star Michael Keaton portrayed recently arrested Julian Assange. Assange is a computer programmer and the founder of WikiLeaks. He was recently captured and faces charges for U.S. hacking.

“I paid $500,000 to a women’s crew coach to say my daughter was good at rowing. I’m loco,” McKinnon says while playing Loughlin.

She went on to joke that her prison nickname will be “Brother Becky,” a replacement for her well known reputation of Aunt Becky.

Loughlin has received public scrutiny for her apparent lack of concern about the charges she’s facing. Prior to arriving at the courthouse earlier this month, she was all smiles and even took the time to sign autographs for fans. McKinnon took the opportunity to poke fun at Loughlin’s lack of touch with reality, including a pointed reference to Full House.