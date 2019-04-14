Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Wears A Blue Bra With Skirt To Attend The Coachella Festival

Australian hottie Gabby Epstein is famous on Instagram for posting her skin-baring pictures every week, and a quick glance at the model’s page is bound to titillate her admirers. The model is attending the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, an event which is attended by A-list celebrities every year and a lot of celebrities are currently in attendance too.

The event is also famous because celebrities make style statements when they attend the festival, and being the style diva that she is, Gabby decided not to lag behind and opted for a sexy, yet stylish blue bra which she paired with a matching short skirt to accentuate her figure.

Accessorizing with a chain belt, white boots, and a blue dust mask, Gabby let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup. She also used some stick-on jewels on her face to pull off a very distinct look, something which fans totally loved.

According to her caption, the outfit was sponsored by famous brand Revolve. Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 56,000 likes and close to 300 comments, as fans praised her for her outfit, as well as her enviable figure and unique makeup.

Commenting on the snap, one female fan wrote that she and her boyfriend both are in love with Gabby, while another one said that she always looks hot irrespective of what she is wearing or not wearing.

Gabby also treated her fans to some full-length pics from the event and made a separate post which racked up additional 11,000 likes. One fan wrote that the Aussie model is the “queen of Coachella,” while a curious fan asked how many people even recognize Gabby at the festival.

Amid a plethora of positive comments, some haters tried to say mean things to the model, but her fans came for support and collectively bashed the hateful commentators. One fan even praised the model for dealing with haters so gracefully.

Another fan praised the model for her enviable figure and wrote that Gabby represents her body goals and she would like to have a body like that one day.

In an interview with Galore Magazine, Gabby talked about her exercise regimen and said that despite her tough routine, she takes some time out and performs a combination of exercises to keep her body tight and in shape all year long.