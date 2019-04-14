50 Cent Says That Wendy Williams Looks Like E.T.

50 Cent doesn't have a whole lot of sympathy to offer Wendy Williams in the midst of her divorce.

Earlier this week, it was announced that television personality Wendy Williams is filing for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter. She is claiming “irreconcilable differences” are to blame for their split. The breakup wasn’t a surprise to those that have been following the couple and the strain on their marriage in recent months. Hunter has been accused of being unfaithful to Williams and reportedly recently welcomed a child with his mistress. Rapper 50 Cent has previously made it perfectly clear that he is no fan of Williams and is carefully watching her divorce play out, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

It’s been a rough few months of Williams. In addition to her marriage falling apart, she’s also been struggling with health problems due to a thyroid condition. To top it off, she also recently revealed that she’s been living in a sober house as she works to fight addiction. The television personality has been candid in the past regarding her former struggles with an addiction to cocaine, as well as alcohol abuse.

While it’s not quite clear why 50 Cent despises Williams so much, he’s been busy on Instagram slinging insults her way. On Friday, the rapper posted a particularly unflattering photo of the television host. She is seen talking on the phone with her eyes seeming to bulge out of her head.

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams files for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter https://t.co/Ongq9EJkk8 pic.twitter.com/s0byeyC76a — Page Six (@PageSix) April 11, 2019

“What the f*** kinda Crack make you look like this,” he wrote.

The odd facial expression can likely be attributed to her thyroid disorder. Williams suffers from Grave’s Disease, an autoimmune disorder.

He wasn’t finished there. On Saturday, 50 Cent posted a video by the Daily Mail reporting the news of William and Hunter’s divorce. In the video, the reporter addresses the divorce and states that it will likely be contested by Hunter. Hunter is an executive producer on Williams’ television show. The video suggests that if Williams severs all ties from Hunter, he may find himself in a difficult place financially.

“So when she look like ET, she gotta pay all the bills,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

Instagram users were not to happy to see the rapper slamming Williams as she goes through a very public downward spiral. Many requested that he end his trolling and leave the television host alone.

“You never kick someone who is all ready down! Please remember that,” one user wrote.

Other users called him out for being a “bully” and questioned why he didn’t have better things to do with his time.