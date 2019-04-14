Taylor Hill Celebrates Spring Flowers In Iconic Pink Floyd Shirt On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model, Taylor Hill, shared several Instagram photos today where she posed in front of spring flowers. Unlike many celebrities that have flocked to the Palm Springs area for the Coachella Music Festival, Taylor is enjoying herself in New York City. She was photographed in front of what looked like cherry blossoms. The first series of photos showed her with her hair in a casual top bun, as she rocked an oversized, black Pink Floyd shirt. The shirt featured the iconic album cover art for “Dark Side of the Moon.” A second series of Instagram photos showed Hill in the same outfit, except this time, she wore her hair down. The photos of her closer up revealed that she was wearing minimal makeup along with hoop earrings. Her Instagram Stories revealed that she was enjoying the sights in Central Park.

And four days ago, Hill posted an Instagram update saying goodbye to Paris, France. She looked chic in a white button-up shirt that she wore under an oversized, furry jacket. Taylor wore pink lipstick along with peach eyeshadow. The city skyline was visible in the background, and fans clearly showed their love for the model by liking the photos over 445,000 times.

But traveling to different countries can have its downsides too, as Hill posted an Instagram video of herself dealing with the tortures of jet lag. She appeared to be makeup free, and pursed her lips as she pondered whether she was actually tired or not.

But being a model means traveling is a must, and the more sought-after of a model you are, the more you end up traveling. She previously shared her traveling skincare tips with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“My favourite is Energie de Vie from Lancôme. It smells amazing and it is super lightweight. Creams that are too heavy cause breakouts for me. I really like it because it has a day cream, toning water, a night mask, everything. I just stick to that because it’s easy.”

With that being said, Hill elaborated that “The way I take care of myself is a lifestyle. I try to exercise and make sure that I sleep, and drink a lot of water, and wash my face twice a day… all the little things you can do to ensure that you can maintain a crazy life.”

And her self-care routine is obviously a great one, as the model looks fantastic in all of her social media posts, with or without makeup.