Actress Teresa Palmer Welcomes Her Third Baby, Poet Lake

Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber welcomed their third child on Friday.

Australian actress Teresa Palmer and her husband Mark Webber are now the parents of three children. They welcomed the newest addition to their family on Friday, a baby girl. The child’s name is Poet Lake Palmer and her parents couldn’t be more excited for her arrival. Palmer took to social media on Saturday to announce her happy news with fans, according to E! News.

Palmer announced that she and her husband were expecting a baby back in October. Shortly after the exciting announcement, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram posing on the beach at sunset while cradling her already pronounced baby bump.

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful,” she wrote.

The actress is very active on Instagram, frequently posting pictures of her other two children and documenting her pregnancy journey. Fans that had followed her from the start of her pregnancy were ecstatic to hear that she’d finally welcomed her new daughter into the world.

The very first photo publicly released of baby Poet shows her nursing while dressed in a flower headband. Palmer gushed about her bundle of joy in the caption.

“Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th. She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream.”

The post, which was shared with Palmer’s 937,000 followers, received comments and well wishes from a variety of fellow actors and celebrities.

“Omg I’ve been thinking about you non stop! Felt her so much. So happy for you and your family congrats,” wrote Arielle Kebbell, former star of the Vampire Diaries.

Actress and model Jamie King was also among the well-wishers.

“We can’t wait to meet the newest member of the family we love you so much,” she wrote.

Palmer tied the knot with Webber in December of 2013 after a brief engagement. They welcomed now 5-year-old Bodhi Rain Palmer in February of 2014 and 2-year-old Forest Sage Palmer in December of 2016.

Palmer has starred in a variety of shows throughout her career, including Lights Out and Hackshaw Ridge in 2016, Warm Bodies in 2013 and I Am Number Four in 2011. Most recently shes been at work on the supernatural series, A Discovery of Witches which premiered in 2018.

The actress promotes a healthy, plant-based lifestyle and is the co-founder of the soon-to-launch company Lovewell Earth, which will sell plant-based wellness and nutrition products for families. It will launch in May of 2019.