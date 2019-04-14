Roger Stone, Who Might Go To Prison For Donald Trump, Hasn’t Spoken To The President In Two Years

In an interview on SiriusXM, Trump ally and political operative Roger Stone shared that he hadn’t spoken to President Donald Trump in nearly two years, even as Stone faces substantial prison time in connection to work he allegedly did on behalf of Trump’s 2016 campaign, The Orlando Sentinel reports.

“I’ve known him for 40 years. We’re very good friends. I don’t agree with everything he does, I agree with a lot of what he does,” Stone said of Trump, indicating that the two men had shared time together at weddings and funerals over the years. “I do miss him.”

Stone, in the interview, indicated that not only is he facing prosecution in connection with interactions he is alleged to have had with WikiLeaks in an attempt to benefit Trump’s presidential campaign, but he has also been financially ruined by the ordeal, leaving him strapped for cash, downsizing his lifestyle, and feeling largely abandoned by longtime associates like Trump. He has been charged as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, specifically in relation to Stone’s alleged coordination with WikiLeaks on the matter of the release of Democratic Party emails, which were hacked.

Because Stone’s charges occurred as part of Mueller’s investigation, Stone’s legal team this week somewhat boldly requested access to Mueller’s report on the findings of the investigation. Thus far, the report has been delivered only to Attorney General William Barr, meaning that the U.S. Congress has so far been unable to get their hands on a copy, much less Stone and his team.

As a result of the charges and ensuing legal proceedings, Stone has been placed under a strict gag order, which he says has interfered with his ability to earn money, as he generally did so through writing and appearances. The result, Stone says, has essentially been his personal financial devastation.

Say What??!! Roger Stone asks court to give him access to full Mueller report!#Resist, #MuellerInvestigation– https://t.co/KEpnFGOEkE — ArtistStacy (@ARTISTstacy) April 13, 2019

“I’ve lost my home, my insurance, what little savings I had, my ability to make a living because people pay me to write and talk, and of course the things they want me to write and talk about are the very things I’m not allowed to talk and write about. In the blink of an eye you can lose everything,” Stone said in the interview.

He went on to lament that what money he did have was all being spent on his lawyers and defense costs, forcing Stone and his wife to move out of their home and into a much smaller apartment. Stone’s wife broke her ankle in an accident during the move.