Surfer Model Lucie Rose Donlan Goes Topless & Poses On Stairs In New Instagram Photo

Surfer and model Lucie Rose Donlan shared a new Instagram update with her fans, and it has people talking. Several days ago, she posted a topless photo of herself where she posed on colorful stairs. She sat upright with her feet popped, as she half-wore a white swimsuit. Lucie censored her chest with her hands as she looked straight at the camera with a serious look on her face. She wore her hair down in a middle part. The stairs were tiled, and had colorful orange and blue designs.

In addition, she shared another photo yesterday. This Instagram photo showed her wearing a red leopard print bikini. It appeared to have a strapless top and matching bottoms. Donlan posed at the beach, as she stood next to a rock formation. She wore her hair down with tight waves, as she looked off into the distance.

But that’s not all, as photographer Danny de Santos shared another Instagram photo of her today. This time, Lucie was seen in a blue string bikini and nude-toned boots. She sat inside a golf cart, but instead of sitting in it normally, she laid her left leg on top of the wheel and grabbed the top of the cart with her left hand.

The Instagram star has over 41,000 fans and counting. Donlan has made a name for herself in the surfing world, which she described on her website.

“I have been surfing since the age of 13 and have a passion for all things outdoors and living a healthy and happy lifestyle. My love of surfing has shaped my career and enabled me to work as a ISA Surf Coach with some of the best Surf Schools in the South West and work closely with the Wave Project. Having surfed competitively in my early teens I decided I wanted to take a different stance within the industry and have now qualified as the youngest female ISA Surf Judge in the UK working with Surfing England.”

Her love for surfing is obvious from her feed, which features not just her modeling photos, but also her surfing photos. One such Instagram picture showed her in her wetsuit, holding a pink Protest surfboard. It appeared to be early morning when the image was shot. She was clearly excited about going surfing, as she noted that spring is officially here. She credited photographer Dale Pointon. Dale is a surf photographer and videographer from Cornwall, which is where Lucie is from.