Gizele Oliveira Dons A Dangerously-Short Crop Top For Coachella Festival Day 2

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira is attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California like many other celebrities and her fellow models. And to share a glimpse of the event with her 1 million Instagram fans and followers, she recently took to her page and completely stunned everyone.

In the snap, which was captured during the Day 2 of the festival, Gizele could be seen wearing a dangerously-short white crop top to accentuate her slim physique. She teamed the top with white mesh pants through which she showed off her black-and-white Christian Dior underwear.

The model accessorized with multiple pendants, some bracelets, the festival’s official wristband, and a bucket hat, along with a white furry purse. In terms of her aesthetics, Gizele opted for minimal makeup and let her hair down to pull off a very chic look.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 6,500 likes and several comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with various compliments, calling her “hot,” “really amazing,” and “simply gorgeous.”

Some fans also praised Gizele’s outfit choice, saying that she never fails to inspire people with her style and sexiness. Mesmerized by her looks, one fan also wrote that Gizele doesn’t have to be so beautiful.

Apart from posting the said snap, Gizele also shared a group picture from the festival wherein she could be seen wearing a tight black crop top which she paired with a very short black skirt and black sheer stockings.

Captured during the first day of the festival, Gizele also shared a set of solo pics in the black ensemble where she showed off her accessories, comprising a delicate pendant, a black Chanel handbag, sunglasses and a stylish bandana dusk mask with black and white stripes.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 35,000 likes and in the comments section, fans told Gizele that she is looking amazing in the true sense of the word. Many of her female fans also thanked her for providing them with some awesome style ideas to opt for when attending various festivals.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, Gizele has always been very passionate about modeling career so much so that she left everything behind in her home country to travel to the U.S. in pursuit of her career, saying that it was a challenge for her. During the same interview, she revealed that before joining the fashion industry, she wasn’t into workingout and exercises.