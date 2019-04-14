Cory Booker Says Trump Relocating Migrants To Sanctuary Cities Would Make America ‘Less Safe’

President Donald Trump recently came out with a new proposal meant to combat illegal immigration, suggesting that migrants be relocated to so-called sanctuary cities. The president is putting pressure on Democrats, looking for a way to, he claims, relieve border towns suffering from the consequences of what he describes as an immigration crisis.

New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential contender Cory Booker discussed the issue on Saturday with CBS News, opining that Trump’s plan would make Americans “less safe.”

The host, Margaret Brennan, asked Booker about Trump’s threat, suggesting that the president is deliberately creating “friction” in order to pressure the Democrats to comply with his agenda.

“You say ‘friction’ — I say he’s trying to pit Americans against each other and make us less safe,” Booker said. The Democrat added that Trump is “injecting fear” into the United States, refusing to answer whether he takes Trump’s threats seriously or not.

Booker also suggested that Trump is not really looking to solve a problem, but actually “dividing” the country. The Democratic presidential contender urged Americans to not fall for Trump’s strategy, suggesting that citizens have no reason to stand divided. Instead, they should come together, according to Booker.

“Beware of anybody that’s trying to tell you to be afraid in the strongest country in the world, as opposed to showing our strength and our courage by pulling people together to find common sense solutions to solve this problem.”

Booker is not the first Democrat to weigh in on Donald Trump’s suggestion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the president for wanting to release undocumented immigrants into sanctuary cities, describing his idea as “disrespectful,” according to PBS.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Trump administration appears to have embarked on yet another immigration crackdown. President Trump, who campaigned as an immigration hardliner, has maintained an aggressive posture toward immigrants, recently shifting his attention to asylum seekers, and criticizing Mexico and the Democratic Party for not helping his administration curb illegal immigration.

Trump’s most recent proposal, to move migrants to sanctuary cities, could actually end up helping them stay in the United States. According to reports, the liberal implementation of immigration laws in such cities, coupled with the fact they usually have valuable legal and other resources for immigrants, could in fact make it easier for them to stay in the country.

Pointing out that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans, and adding that sanctuary cities are safer for newcomers, San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon explained that “the data damns this proposal as a politically motivated stunt that seeks to play politics with peoples’ lives.”