Alexis Ren & Milo Manheim Hang Out At Coachella In Seemingly Matching Outfits

Dancing With the Stars alums Alexis Ren and Milo Manheim are enjoying Coachella together this year. And in Milo’s newest Instagram post, the two appeared to be wearing matching outfits, whether on purpose or by accident. Alexis wore a light yellow dress and white sneakers, while Milo wore a pair of light yellow shorts. He kept the yellow theme going by throwing on a black Goonies T-shirt, which read “Goonies” in light yellow font. The two were photographed sitting on the ground at the festival, as Ren placed her left arms casually on his right knee.

It’s no surprise to hear that they’re spending time together this weekend, seeing as the both of them have been sharing Instagram Stories with each other. Plus, Alexis shared new videos that showed her dancing to music in a white sports bra while rocking a backpack and two braids.

And it appears that the model has more to do than to simply attend shows, as she shared a video of herself posing for photos in front of a Levi’s wall. But it wasn’t long before she was back enjoying the music, as a photo showed the pair doing a dance move together. Alexis twirled into Milo’s arms, as he held her up with his arm.

In addition, Manheim shared an Instagram post of himself posing by a small pool yesterday. He wore slim denim jeans, white sneakers and a button-up shirt with palm trees on it. That seems fitting, considering he’s in the Palm Springs area.

Both Milo and Alexis appeared in the latest season of DWTS, but Alexis was paired with Alan Bersten. The dancing pair announced that they had feelings for each other, but the relationship seemed to dissolve soon after they were kicked off the show.

At the time, it seemed like the duo had the makings to be a power couple. People noted that Alan said the following to Ren.