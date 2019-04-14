Leomie Anderson Flaunts Bod In Blue Bralette & Chanel Outfit On Instagram

New Victoria’s Secret Angel, Leomie Anderson, is at Coachella Music Festival. She’s letting her fans in on the action through a series of Instagram updates, including a post from earlier today that revealed one of her outfits for the event. The post consisted of three photos, starting with one of her posing in front of an abstract art installation of a cactus. She popped her left foot while she threw both of her arms into the air. The second and third photos were taken earlier on as she showed off her outfit from the back and the front. The photo of her from the back revealed that her vest is from Chanel, as it bore the brand’s logo on the back. She wore matching shorts, along with sneakers. Plus, Leomie sported a blue bralette underneath as she flaunted her midriff.

But that’s not all as Anderson shared another Instagram photo that showed her wearing a neon outfit. This time, she wore a turtleneck sweater that was light neon green, along with a hip-hugging miniskirt. The skirt was black with thin, light green neon stripes. In addition, the model sported sunglasses with matching neon green rims and a pair of chunky black boots.

Plus, the model shared a series of Instagram Stories that gave fans an even closer look at her time at Coachella. This included a selfie video that she took while waiting in line. She sported a bright pink bra under a black, light mesh dress with horizontal black stripes. Stylish as usual, Leomie also wore matching, purple-tinted sunglasses.

It’s an exciting time for Leomie and her fans, as she’ll likely be sharing much more about her new VS journey as an Angel in the coming months. But the path to becoming an Angel was hardly an easy one, and Anderson previously opened up to Fashionista about some of the difficulties she faced.

“When it came to Victoria’s Secret, it was something I had always wanted, but deep down, I didn’t know if I was actually a ‘Victoria’s Secret girl.’ You can want something, but if you can’t visualize yourself getting it, then it most likely won’t happen. So the first few times I went to the casting, although I wanted it badly, afterwards, I had that internal doubt in me. But the year I got it, I said to myself, ‘I can really see myself doing that.'”

Leomie had to try out for three VS castings before she was finally chosen for the famous annual fashion show. But obviously, her tenacity and hard work paid off in the long run.