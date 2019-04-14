Cardi B Laughs When Asked If She’ll Ever Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Cardi B was left speechless when a reporter from Variety recently asked her if she would ever reconcile with Nicki Minaj. So, instead, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper responded with a laugh. It seems pretty clear that, to Cardi, the idea of making up with Nicki is so incredulous that all she could do was laugh about it.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s rivalry culminated when Cardi tried to fight her at a New York Fashion Week party last year. At one point Cardi attempted to launch one of her shoes at Nicki but missed. She ended up leaving the event with a torn dress and a knot on her head. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Cardi’s apparent rage appeared to have been triggered by Nicki allegedly liking tweets that criticized Cardi’s parenting. She confirmed it during an interview with W Magazine.

“I love my daughter. I’m a good-a** f*cking mom,” she said. “So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment?”

She also defended her decision to confront Nicki at the glitzy fashion event.

“So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block,” she added.

After the incident, Nicki discussed Cardi on her radio show and suggested that she needed to seek professional ‘help.’

“You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny,” she said, as reported by CNN. “Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

As NME reports, their rivalry did not end there as Nicki subsequently accused Cardi of lacking the ability to write her raps. Cardi has also called Nicki a liar for claiming that she used payola to become successful on the charts.

According to NME, the two have vowed not to talk about the feud anymore which may also explain why Cardi chose to answer the question about a potential reconciliation with a laugh.

Nicki has gone on tour this year with Juice Wrld but she still can’t seem to leave the feud with Cardi B behind her. When she had to cancel one of her concerts in Paris at the last minute, fans who had waited hours to enter the video chanted Cardi B’s name in retaliation, HuffPo reports. As The Irish Mirror notes, fans did the same thing when she canceled her concert in Dublin as well.