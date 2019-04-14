Watch Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Live Stream Online: Start Time, Preview, Huge Premier League Game For Both Sides

While Liverpool are looking for a first Premier League title, Chelsea want to book a top four spot.

Liverpool will welcome Chelsea for a massive Premier League match on Sunday evening, with both sides looking for three points to accomplish their respective goals. While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are looking to keep the pressure on title rivals Manchester City with a win, Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea will be hoping a win can help them feel more secure in the race for a top-four spot.

The match assumes a special significance in light of the famous 2014 match between the two sides where Liverpool, looking set to clinch their first Premier League title at the time, had to win against second-placed Chelsea with only three games of the season to go. An infamous slip by Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard handed Chelsea a win, which in turn helped Manchester City clinch the title. The wounds of that loss still fester among the Liverpool faithful, and Klopp’s side would hope to avenge that defeat with a solid performance on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss called on the fans to create a powerful atmosphere for the match against Chelsea.

“We have to create the power of Anfield and use the power of Anfield again. I am so happy with our crowd and how they deal with everything in the last month and maybe year since I’ve been in,” said Klopp, according to Sky Sports.

With Manchester City hardly losing games under Pep Guardiola, the onus is on Liverpool to perform if they have to keep their two-point lead over their title rivals intact. But while Liverpool have five matches left, Guardiola’s side still have six.

Liverpool come to the match on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League, while Chelsea also dismantled European opposition in Slavia Prague in the Europa League. The corresponding fixture earlier in the season, played in September, finished 1-1 after Liverpool came from behind to level in the dying minutes of the game through Daniel Sturridge.

Eden Hazard is expected to back after being rested by Sarri for the midweek fixture, while Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson will also return to the side having been suspended for the Champions League win over Porto.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea kicks off at 4:30 a.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T and 9:00 p.m. IST). While the game will be Sky Sports main event in the UK, with the streaming option available on Sky Go, American fans can catch the game live on TV on NBCSN and Telemundo, with the live streaming option available on the NBC Sports app. Fans in India can catch the all-important game on Star Sports Select HD, with the live streaming option available on Hotstar. These are all subscription-based services to watch the game online.

For those of you wanting to catch Liverpool vs. Chelsea online for free, you can use fuboTV, which gives a week of free trial. You can cancel the subscription before the trial version is over.