‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Godwin Flaunts Cleavage In Plunge Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Bachelor star Hannah Godwin has built a following of over 1 million fans on Instagram, and it began long before she appeared on the reality TV show. But her appearance on Colton’s season likely increased her name recognition and earned her many fans, as supporters were left heartbroken alongside her when Underwood ditched the script to go after Cassie.

But that’s all in the past now, and Godwin has been sharing some of her amazing outfits on social media. Her newest Instagram post showed her rocking a super low-cut plunge swimsuit, which she paired with a pair of Daisy Dukes. Hannah wore her hair up in a casual ponytail with her bangs falling down around her face, and smiled with her lips closed for the snap. She accessorized with a black belt and a silver chain and looked quite chic. Her silver bracelet and multi-layered necklaces, along with drop earrings with tassels, completed her look.

Earlier in the day, Hannah shared another Instagram update that revealed a different outfit. It consisted of a black bikini top and a mesh, long-sleeved top that she wore over it. She had a black and white polka dot bandana around her neck, along with light denim bottoms. She stuck her tongue out and winked for the photo, as she stood on a green lawn with an outdoor stage visible in the background.

Additionally, Godwin has been sharing a ton of Instagram Stories to give fans an additional sneak peek into her time at the much-anticipated festival. From silly videos of her friends, to videos of people dancing to the music, it looks like everyone is having a great time. Hannah also shared a video from what’s likely her hotel room, which was of a beautiful lawn and palm trees.

And for fans who were wondering, Godwin previously opened up to Vulture about how she ended up on The Bachelor.

“All of my friends kept telling me that I had to try out. I was always the single girl at weddings and it was an ongoing joke with my friends, like, She’s by herself if anyone wants to dance with her! As much as it was fun to joke about that, it also sucked because it wasn’t exactly where I thought I would be at that point in my life. So finally, after a few mimosas one day, I filmed a video. My best friend helped me and we sent something in.”

Although things didn’t pan out with Colton, her fans are hoping she’ll show up this summer on Bachelor in Paradise.