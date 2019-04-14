Ben Affleck’s Day Out With Mystery Woman Following Lindsay Shookus Split Keeps The Internet Guessing

The mystery blonde could just be a friend, or is there something more going on between the two?

Ben Affleck seems to be doing fine after his break up with Lindsay Shookus.

According to Hollywood Life, the Argo star was spotted with a mystery blonde woman in Los Angeles on Friday after his breakup with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The pair called it quits for a second time earlier this week after they realized they could not continue their relationship with the two of them based in different cities. A source close to the couple told People that neither of them is bitter over the end as the two of them have their respective careers and families to focus on.

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work. They really gave it another solid try. They will always have love for each other,” the source said.

But if there were any lingering doubts about Affleck suffering from any post-breakup blues, they can be swiftly put aside. The Gone Girl star appeared in a positively jocular mood with the mystery woman. Dressed in a grey zip-up sweater, blue pants, and a navy wool coat, Affleck was accompanied on a stroll in LA by the blonde woman, who wore a blue tank top, black leggings, and a white long-sleeved cardigan.

It is very much possible that the mystery woman is a just a friend, but in the absence of any clear information at this point of time, the internet is rife with rumors that she and Affleck might be dating.

The internet has been speculating about whether or not the mysterious woman is Affleck’s latest romantic interest, but because he just broke up with Lindsay Shookus, the consensus appears to be that the woman could be just a friend with whom the star went for a stroll on a sunny LA morning.

It also seems likely that the Los Angeles-based Affleck has accepted that he has no future with Shookus, who lives in New York City. She shares the custody of her daughter with ex-husband Kevin Miller, while Affleck has three children — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Triple Frontier star’s relationship with Shookus was on-again, off-again, with neither able to fully commit to a future together.