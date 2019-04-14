‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Raine Michaels Spills Out Of Yellow Dress In New Instagram Photo

Sports Illustrated model Raine Michaels is enjoying herself at Coachella, and shared an update with her Instagram fans. The photo showed her wearing a super low-cut, yellow floral dress. She accessorized with a purse that snapped around her waist, along with necklaces, rings and a bracelet. Raine smiled widely for the camera as she tilted her head to the left, and wore her hair down in loose curls. She posed in front of a trees and colorful orange and hot pink flowers. A second photo from the set showed Raine posing with her left hand on her hip, as her right hand rested on her upper thighs. She looked to her left at the distance with a serious look on her face.

There’s plenty for Michaels to be excited about right now, especially with the upcoming 2019 SI Swimsuit Edition release party on May 8th. She announced on an Instagram video that she and 30 other women will be present at the event, which is taking place in Miami this year. Dedicated SI fans can snag a ticket to the two-day event. It costs $10 per person, per day. So it’s only $20 to head to both days, and the entrance fees include a copy of the new magazine. There are also VIP options that cost a little more for additional perks like access to the VIP Secret Garden.

The Instagram video that Raine posted to promote the event showed her posing in shallow waters at the beach. She wore a silver bikini top that glistened in the sunlight, as an assistant can be spotted to her left holding an air blower to create volume in her hair.

Previously, Michaels opened up to Fox News about why being part of SI has been so meaningful to her.

“Sports Illustrated has been one of my goals since I was probably 13 years old. I’ve always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated. I loved the magazine. Kate Upton is one of my biggest role models in life. I’ve always loved that they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. There’s no one shape or size that’s perfect. And they show that all sizes, all shapes matter, all ethnicities are beautiful.”

The model also confirmed that she met Kate Upton, noting that “She is so, so sweet and down to earth. And she’s absolutely stunning in person.”