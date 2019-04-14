Tatyana Ali From ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Actress and singer Tatyana Ali and her husband of more than two years, Vaughn Rasberry, are expecting their second child together. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum revealed her happy news on Instagram on Saturday, April 13.

Ali, who is already a mother to 2-year-old son Edward Aszard Rasberry, posted a full-length selfie taken in a mirror to show off her growing baby bump. In the photo, the 40-year-old beauty is wearing a tight-fitting black dress, sheer black stockings, and black high heels. While her left hand is holding the iPhone snapping the pic, her right hand is rubbing her tummy. She is smiling joyfully.

In the caption, she said that her experiences with this pregnancy are quite different than when she was carrying Edward.

“I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly,” she explained to her 531,000 followers.

More than 73,650 fans liked the picture, and more than 1,700 people left the “Daydreamin'” singer positive comments.

“Congrats!!!! So happy for you guys,” commented Angela Ribeiro, who is married to Ali’s former Fresh Prince co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro, and who is also pregnant.

“SO happy for you!!!!!! This is awesome,” said actress Christine Lakin, who was on Step by Step as a child and most recently starred on the reality series, Hollywood Darlings.

“Ahhhhhh I’m so excited! Congratulations sis!!!!! Ahhhhhhh,” excitedly wrote actress Bresha Webb, who co-starred with Ali in the television series, Love That Girl.

Ali and Rasberry met on the dating website eHarmony and, after a two-year courtship, got married during an intimate ceremony on July 17, 2016, in Beverly Hills.

Rasberry is quite the catch; he is an associate professor of English at the prestigious Stanford University, and is the author of the 2016 book, Race and the Totalitarian Century: Geopolitics in the Black Literary Imagination, for which he won a couple of awards.

Ali has been acting since the mid-1980s. She made her debut at just 6-years-old on Sesame Street, but her breakthrough role was playing Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1990 to 1996. More recently, she has appeared in Love That Girl, The Young and the Restless, and in several made-for-TV movies such as Jingle Belle, Christmas Everlasting, Dear Secret Santa, and The Bobby Brown Story.

Ali is not the only Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star to make news this week. Yesterday, the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, made some rather shocking comments about Wendy Williams and her impending divorce, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It’s time for everyone to talk s**t about her… I’m happy for her husband. He’s free,” stated Hubert.