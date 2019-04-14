Britney Spears Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Checking Into A Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has been under intense stress as her father's health continues to decline.

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has a colon condition that has continued to worsen, causing him to require constant care. The stress of his rapid health decline has been hard for 37-year-old Britney to bear. Her concerns for her father led her to have a mental breakdown and she recently checked into a mental health facility where she has been trying to regain a sense of peace. On Thursday, she was spotted in public for the first time since her admittance to the facility. She treated herself to some beauty care at a Los Angeles salon, according to The Daily Mail.

Rather than requesting a private room, Britney sat among the other clients to get her roots and extensions re-touched. A source close to the singer stated that she has been in better spirits and was looking forward to getting her hair done. Jamie’s health reached a low point in January, causing the singer to put upcoming concerts on hold as she focused her attention solely on her family. Knowing there was only so much she could physically do to help her father caused her intense stress and made it difficult for her to eat and maintain her healthy lifestyle, the source said. She knew she had to make her health a priority so could continue to be there for those relying on her.

What Is Happening With Britney Spears? https://t.co/niQm3galq3 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 13, 2019

“Before he got sick, Britney was doing extremely well. But worrying about her dad has made her feel physically ill. As a mom, she knows she has to get better,” the source said.

In an emotional Instagram post from January, Britney explained that she would have to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency because of the ongoing decline of her father’s health. She instructed those who had bought tickets how to go about receiving a refund.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

She thanked her fans for their support and understanding of her decision. Britney included an old photograph of her and her parents when she was young. Her father is seen smiling with a camera hanging around his neck.

Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is the primary caretaker for her father at this time.