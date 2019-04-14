‘Good Girls’ Has Been Renewed For Season 3

NBC has renewed Good Girls for a third season, according to a report from TV Guide.

The series tells the story of three women, Beth Boland, played by Christina Hendricks, Ruby Hill, played by Retta, and Annie Marks, played by Mae Whitman, who are all dealing with money problems and decide to rob a grocery store. Their robbery was successful but it was later revealed that the money they stole belonged to a local gang, who had been using grocery store as a cover for their illegal activities. The leader of the gang, Rio, played by Manny Montana, shows up at Beth’s house to demand his money back but the women have already spent several thousand dollars of the stolen money. The three women end up working for Rio to repay the money they’ve spent and eventually, get caught up in a life of crime with no way out.

Good Girls is now in its sophomore season and the women are currently being investigated by the FBI. Agent Jimmy Turner, played by James Lesure, has zeroed in on Ruby and has offered her a deal. In exchange for her freedom, Agent Turner asks her to help him arrest Beth. She’s now faced with the choice of protecting herself and her family or collecting the evidence needed to send her friend to jail.

The network announced its decision to renew the show yesterday, April 12.

“We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, according to a report from Deadline.

“Congratulations to Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity.”

It’s reported that the second season of the show is averaging 2.4 million total live viewers and a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic. When taking into consideration delayed viewing, the series averages 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49, according to a report from Variety.

Good Girls now joins several other NBC shows that have already been renewed by the network. Those shows include Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, and Will & Grace.

Season 2 of Good Girls will continue to air on Sundays on NBC. However, an official Season 3 premiere date has yet to be released.