Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Pert Derriere And Assets At Coachella

Amanda Cerny may not be modeling for Playboy anymore, but the brunette bombshell has been keeping busy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cerny recently made a trip to India, where she posed with a cow, visited a Hindu temple, donned traditional Indian garb, and attended YouTube FanFest Mumbai 2019, where she showed off some stellar dance moves.

While Amanda may have returned from her trip abroad, that doesn’t mean she’s planning on slowing things down anytime soon. Not unlike other celebs, models, and influencers her age, Cerny has made her way to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indi, California. While the festival caters to a variety of genre enthusiasts, with performances from pop, rock, indie, hip hop, and electronic artists, it’s become well known as a popular vacation destination for young celebs and influencers.

As you might imagine, Amanda has been documenting her trip on social media. On Instagram alone, Cerny boasts a fanbase of nearly 25 million followers, and she recently took to the popular social media platform to show off a sexy snapshot of her time at Coachella, one that has proved very popular with her passionate fanbase.

In her latest pic, Amanda can be seen having a great time on the festival grounds. For her outfit, Cerny is wearing a semi-transparent skirt, which provides viewers with a glimpse of her dark-colored underwear. She’s also wearing a matching crop top, which hugs her curves in all the right places, leaving little to the imagination. Cerny’s skirt hugs her pert derriere, which is accentuated thanks to the model’s pose, where she is standing on one leg. In terms of accessories, Amanda is wearing a pair of large hoop earrings, high heel boots, a festival wristband, and a small fanny pack. She’s also sporting a nude lip and high ponytail.

Unsurprisingly, Amanda Cerny’s latest pic has proved popular with her massive fanbase. At the time of writing, the photo has racked up over 1 million likes and nearly 3,000 comments, despite only being posted eight hours ago. Amanda’s fans flocked to her Instagram profile to leave plenty of positive messages.

“The hairstyle really suits you,” one user wrote. “My favorite playmate :)” another gushed, referencing Amanda’s modeling career with Playboy. One of her fans apparently ran into her at Coachella.

“I saw you last night at the Revolve party and you smiled back at me and I fangirled,” the star-struck fan wrote.