Orlando Bloom Grabs Katy Perry’s Booty At Coachella

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom can’t keep their hands off of each other. The newly-engaged couple was spotted getting handsy with one another while attending the Coachella music festival over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were photographed enjoying themselves at Coachella on Friday. In the photo, the pair were spotted embracing in a field while locking lips. The actor slides his hand down to grab his fiance’s booty in the picture.

While at Coachella, Katy and Orlando put on a united front, holding hands as they strolled the festival. Perry wore a black leather crop top, which showed off her flat tummy and toned abs. She completed her look with a black baseball cap, a pair of pants with a fire print on them, and a black leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Bloom rocked an all-yellow outfit, which included a pair of shorts and a matching hooded sweatshirt. He also wore a black baseball cap on his head.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day after three years of on-and-off relationship. They were both married in the past with Perry walking down the aisle with Russel Brand, and Bloom marrying Miranda Kerr, whom he shares his 8-year-old son, Flynn, with.

Katy has reportedly gotten to spend a lot of time with Flynn since Orlando and Miranda share custody of the little boy and has built a bond with him.

“Their past weddings were, of course, very different. They are trying to find a middle ground now. Orlando always shied away from anything flashy. He doesn’t want a huge, celebrity wedding,” an insider told People Magazine of the couple.

“But they also have many friends that are important to them. They are still figuring out the details. Katy will work with a planner,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Perry and Bloom are currently in no rush to walk down the aisle together. They are both very busy with their careers and will begin to plan their nuptials when things begin to calm down for them.

Currently, the couple is living together in Katy’s home as it offers them more privacy. Orlando has been busy trying to sell his home, and the two are focused on their relationship at this time.

Fans can see more of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s life together by following them on social media.