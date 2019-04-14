Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless On Instagram, Shakes Booty In Sexy New Video

Emily Ratajkowski sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter with her latest update on Instagram. On Saturday night, the gorgeous model and actress treated her massive following to a sizzling photo and video combo, in which she rocked a pair of white Levi’s jeans and very little else.

In the new post – one meant to promote the brand as part of Emily’s collaboration with Levi’s – the 27-year-old stunner chose a very alluring strategy of showcasing the jeans. In order to make sure that no other garment would distract the viewers from admiring her white fitted jeans, Emily opted to go completely topless for the Levi’s photo shoot – and set Instagram on fire in the process.

The brunette bombshell sent temperatures soaring with the sweltering new snap. Wearing nothing but the curve-hugging jeans, Emily turned her back to the camera to put her sculpted backside on display. Looking over her shoulder with a smoldering gaze, the model struck a sultry pose as she placed her palms across her naked chest to censor her busty assets.

Emily showed some serious skin in the sexy snap, baring everything from the waist up. As she gazed directly into the lens with a seductive pout, the pillowy-lipped model flaunted her statuesque figure, exuding confidence and magnetism. The high-waisted jeans accentuated her taut midsection, while also highlighting her perky posterior and chiseled legs.

The video attached to Emily’s post was even more torrid than the topless photo. Still refusing to put a shirt on, the model took a more dynamic approach to things and broke out into a provocative dance, shaking her booty with suave, sexy moves.

With her back still turned to the photographer, Emily got a little flirty as she let the rhythm take her away, slowly backing up toward the camera to put her pert derriere front and center. The model busted some skilled dance moves as she flaunted her hourglass curves with incredibly fluid motions. To make matters even more enticing, she flashed a hint of sideboob while taking her hands off of her precious assets for a moment.

As expected, Emily’s latest photo and video update blew up on Instagram, garnering more than 116,000 likes in less than 20 minutes of being posted. At the moment of writing, her daring post has amassed over 288,000 likes in addition to 1,420 comments.

Many of Emily’s Instagram followers reached out to the model to sing her praises for her striking beauty and sensuality.

“You are absolutely fabulous!” read one message, trailed by a string of three heart emojis.

“Emily is the bae among all baes,” quipped one person, ending their assessment of the model’s smoking-hot looks with a heart emoji.

Others, instead, were won over by the fabulous pair of jeans that Emily modeled for her Levi’s photo shoot.

“I need these just so I can dance like this too,” quipped one of her fans.

Meanwhile, the Levi’s Instagram account also shared a photo of Emily wearing the white fitted jeans. Unlike the model’s post, this particular snapshot was less #NSFW and showed Emily donning an eye-catching crop top to go with the jeans.