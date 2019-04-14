Melissa Joan Hart Says She Won’t Be Watching Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ Reboot

Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina Spellman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch for seven seasons. The show premiered in 1996 and focused on Sabrina, a teenager who discovers she’s a witch on her 16th birthday. In 2018, Netflix decided to reboot the series and created the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which also follows a young witch as she navigates her newfound powers, but unlike the original, the new series is a bit more provocative.

According to a report from Insider, Hart said she won’t be tuning in to check out the Netflix series.

“It’s a lot more dark and Satanic and sexy than ours was so it’s a very different kind of show,” she explained. “I think it’s geared toward much more millennial and younger generations. It’s not something I’m going to watch, that I’m interested in watching right now, and it’s not something that my kids will watch.”

While she hasn’t watched the series, she has seen a few clips and the actress said she has a pretty good idea of what the show is like, but doesn’t think it’s for her. She was also asked whether she would ever consider appearing on the show.

“[Netflix] would have to ask first, but I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know who’d I’d play. If I’m not Sabrina, who am I? She’s already got her aunts. There’s a lot of factors involved in that.”

It seems unlikely that Hart will get involved with Sabrina’s new adventures, but she does have her own Netflix series coming up. The actress landed the role of Liz in the comedy series, No Good Nick.

The show was created by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan and is focused on Nicole, aka Nick, who is determined to get revenge on a family that she believes ruined her life. She decides to infiltrate the family, but as she gets to know them, she becomes attached and begins to reconsider carrying out her plans for revenge. The series also stars Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Kalama Epstein, Sean Astin, and Siena Agudong.

No Good Nick will be available to stream on Netflix on April 15.

As for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 2 of the series was released earlier this month and has left fans with a huge cliffhanger after Nicholas “Nick” Scratch, played by Gavin Leatherwood, made the ultimate sacrifice to save Sabrina and the world, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The show’s third installment is expected later this year, but has yet to be confirmed.