The Amy Adams Series ‘Sharp Objects’ May Get A Second Season

HBO might continue Camille's story.

After the success of the continuation of the of story Big Little Lies on HBO, the network is considering doing the same for the Amy Adams series, Sharp Objects, to continue telling the story of Camille Preaker’s eccentric family.

The Southern gothic tale, based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, is about a journalist named Camille Preaker (played by Amy Adams), her mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson), her half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen), and their twisted history in a small rural town in Missouri.

According to Vulture, when the show debuted last summer, the network said that despite its success, they weren’t going to “mess with perfection” for s second season. But then, Marti Noxon, who adapted the novel for television (perhaps encouraged by the success of Big Little Lies), said that perhaps she might be willing to give it a try, during a speech at SXSW.

“Maybe there will be a sequel, maybe we’ll get to find out more about Adora and Camille’s sister. Gillian and I have thoughts on it.”

She explained that initially, she wanted to write Sharp Objects as an ongoing series, but HBO said they just wanted a stand-alone miniseries.

IndieWire Emmy Predictions 2019: Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: From Amy Adams in "Sharp Objects" to Ruth Wilson in "Mrs. Wilson," our picks for Best Actress in a Limited Series race… https://t.co/76XPHHuOwt #Awards #AmyAdams #EmmyPredictions #Emmys Via @IndieWire pic.twitter.com/KatrMi8jIV — Streamlab ZA (@Streamlab_za) April 10, 2019

Fans of the novel and the series are eager to get back to Wind Gap to find out what the teeth are doing in the dollhouse and what happened to Amma’s friend in St. Louis. The combination of Adams and Clarkson was magical once, and there is no reason to believe that bringing back those hard drinking, tortured Southern belles won’t be a success for a second time.

The trend of gritty stories about complicated women isn’t lost on Adams, who said that it’s what attracted her to the novel and the series, Sharp Objects, according to The Inquisitr.

When the story was initially being shopped, everyone said that nobody wanted to watch a show or a movie about a woman like Camille. But HBO programming president, Casey Bloys, said that the story, with Amy Adams attached, was something that opened up a whole new dialogue.

“I can’t think of a more complicated female lead. There are a lot of celebrated, self-destructive male leads out there, but it’s going be very interesting to see a woman really wrestling with her demons like that.”

Adams said that actually playing Camille, who is a cutter with a drinking problem, was so taxing that most days she left the set needing a good cry. She explained that because Camille isn’t the sort of woman who is going to cry in front of others, she felt herself holding in her emotions, too. Adams explained that while shooting the series, she would wake up with anxiety and panic attacks in the middle of the night. She added that Camille’s diet was also tough on her body.