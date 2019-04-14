Constance Nunes Pulls Up Her Dress To Show Off Legs In Racy Photo

Constance Nunes is getting sexy for her latest social media photo, which features two of her favorite things, modeling and her car, a restored vintage Ford Mustang.

On Saturday night, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy red dress as she leaned against her car, which she affectionately calls “Baby Stang.”

In the sexy snapshot, Constance dons a tiny red dress with a thigh-high slit. The model pulls at the slit and exposes her long, lean legs in the photo. Nunes’ ample cleavage is on full display in the picture, as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Constance has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls, which fall over her shoulder and down her back. She sports a full face of makeup, which includes dark eyebrows and thick lashes.

She also rocks a bronzed glow and a berry color on her lips. Nunes finishes off her look by sporting a pair of metallic heels.

In the caption of the photo, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star reveals that shes going to be at Angels Stadium on Sunday to meet fans who want to chat her up and see her Mustang.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been a busy year for Constance Nunes. Her social media following has risen, her fan base is getting bigger thanks her her Netflix series, Car Masters: From Rust to Riches, and she got married.

Back in February, Constance announced that she had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, and shared a photo of the couple rocking their all-black wedding ensembles.

Nunes donned a black lace see-through wedding gown that hugged all of her curves in the photo, and captioned the sweet snap with a heartfelt message about her new husband.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote via social media.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by following her on Instagram.