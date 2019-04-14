Kylie Jenner Flaunts Abs, Makes Out With Travis Scott In Sexy Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are showing off their love for one another on social media.

On Saturday evening, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, as they stood on the stairs coming off of a private jet.

Kylie wears a tan hat and a pair of blue and white pants with a matching button up shirt over top. The shirt is completely unbuttoned to reveal Jenner’s sexy white crop top underneath, which flaunts her flat tummy and toned abs.

Kylie stands in front of Travis, who wars a black t-shirt, and leans back to give him a sexy kiss on the lips. Scott puts his arms around Jenner and leans forward for the make out session.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star simply used a series of emojis to caption the photograph of her and her man, as many fans believed they may be headed to the star-studded Coachella music festival together since Travis has some time off from his tour.

Meanwhile, many of Kylie’s over 131 millions followers loved the photo, which gathered 1.5 million in less than an hour after it was posted on the social media app.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently took a romantic vacation together to Mexico amid rumors of stress in their relationship.

The couple were said to be on the rocks after Jenner allegedly found incriminating messages on Scott’s phone, which led her to believe the rapper may have cheated on her.

However, since that time the pair have been trying to work things out and get through the issues that are plaguing them, and since Jenner’s been posting sexy photos of herself with Scott, it seems that the couple may be in a good place following their romantic getaway.

“Travis is really making an effort. He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family,” an insider told People Magazine, adding that Travis even flew home to surprise his baby mama recently.

“Kylie was very excited to see him. Things are great when they are together,” explains the source. Again, it’s just very difficult for Kylie when Travis tours. Travis’s tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” sources told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott by following them on Instagram.