Olivia Culpo Stuns In See-Through Pink Dress

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo showed off yet another sexy look on social media this weekend, and her fans absolutely loved it.

On Saturday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a sexy see-through pink dress, which gathered over 50,000 likes in under an hour after it was posted.

In the sexy snapshot, Culpo is seen showing off her deep tan and bronzed glow in the skimpy ensemble. The pink lace dress had straps that tied over her shoulders, and a see-through material that left little to the imagination.

Olivia’s ample cleavage was on full display in the picture, as well as her toned arms and flat tummy. The model wore her shoulder-length, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls.

The former Miss Universe winner also sported a full face of makeup in the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes.

She also donned a soft pink shadow on her eyes, shimmering highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, and pink blush. Olivia completed her makeup look by wearing a pretty pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Culpo revealed that the dress was a part of the Revolve collection.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo works hard in the gym to keep her supermodel body ready for photo shoots. However, she still loves to eat her favorite dishes, such as pizza.

Culpo told Page Six recently that her family loves to celebrate holidays together, and often eats pizza to ring in a special occasion.

“I come from a big Italian family and we all hang out in the kitchen — I am one of five kids, so once you add in boyfriends, girlfriends and friends, it’s a lot of people,” Culpo revealed of her family’s eating habits.

“My mom makes homemade pizza in our pizza oven. She is the best pizza chef in the world, I swear, and she has a giant pan that’s been in our family for generations,” Olivia stated.

Late last year, Olivia started her very own YouTube channel, where she promised to bring her viewers videos on topics about the things she loves, including fitness, makeup, fashion, music and singing, cooking, travel, and of course her own large family.

Culpo’s family members, especially her sisters and brother, are often seen in her videos, where she portrays their real relationships for viewers to watch.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo by following her on Instagram.