WWE News: Three More Huge Names Suffered Injuries At ‘WrestleMania’ And Could Miss A Lot Of Time

'WrestleMania 35' took its toll on a lot of members of the WWE roster.

It is still less than a week since WrestleMania 35 took place and the injuries are piling up thanks to the last six or seven days of WWE action. The Inquisitr already reported that Big E of The New Day could be out for a while due to a torn meniscus, but there is much more going on with the main roster. Two more huge names are now being reported in injury stories, and if they miss substantial amounts of time, someone will have to step up.

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of SE Scoops, is reporting that former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is dealing with an injury of some sort. Apparently, it’s not even known when the injury may have happened as it is possible that it didn’t occur during his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston.

Bryan was at SmackDown Live on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but he was sent home after arriving backstage. The unidentified injury is supposedly something that could be serious and he was due to be examined this week, but it’s not confirmed if he actually was.

For now, Bryan is off of WWE television, which means that Rowan may be for a while as well since they are affiliated with one another. Due to no real information being revealed about the injury, it’s not known how much time he could be out if he has to miss any at all.

Over on Monday Night Raw, the women’s division has also lost a big name. Nia Jax will likely be out for quite a while.

I’ll be gone for a while. Here’s something to remember me by ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/N1XEMn9qYz — ???? (@NiaJaxWWE) April 12, 2019

The official website of WWE confirmed that Nia Jax is going to need surgery to repair both of her ACLs. This is not an injury that came out of nowhere at WrestleMania 35, but Jax has been dealing with the pain in both knees for close to a year and the repairs are now necessary.

Nia Jax took to Twitter to let her fans and followers know that she simply needs to take this time after pushing herself for a long time.

On another front, AJ Styles reportedly suffered an injury during his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 as well. While Styles did take a beating, the good news is that he was checked out and there is nothing seriously wrong with him, as reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

“I got x-rays and they were all positive, I didn’t break anything. So, as far as that looks, I should be good to go here soon.”

WWE may hold him out of action for another week or so, but it’s good that his issues are nothing “too severe.” Styles said he sprained his SI joint during a top rope suplex executed by Orton, but he simply needs his muscles to ease up and the sprain to loosen.

Right now, WWE is dealing with a lot of problems regarding injuries and backstage things with some of its superstars. Along with these injuries and the meniscus tear for Big E, Ronda Rousey reportedly suffered a broken hand in the WrestleMania 35 main event. As the new year begins for Vince McMahon’s company, there is a lot of healing that needs to be done.