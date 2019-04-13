Lori Loughlin & Husband Plan To Keep Fighting Charges In College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are planning to continue to fight the charges against them in the college admissions scandal.

According to Hollywood Life, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli refused to take a plea deal when it was offered to them, because it consisted of time behind bars. Now, they’ve been charged with additional crimes, and are looking at some serious prison time if punished to the fullest extent of the law.

As many fans already know, Lori and Mossimo are accused of bribing college coaches to claim their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, were recruited rowing athletes so that they would gain easy entrance into the University of Southern California.

When they were busted, along with dozens of other rich parents who allegedly bribed coaches and college test administrators to help their kids cheat on the ACT and SATs, they decided to fight the charges.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple are planning to “fight this as hard as possible.”

“Lori and Massimo are planning on stopping at nothing and will fight all and any charges thrown at them, no matter what, which is why they haven’t followed in Felicity Huffman’s footsteps and entered a plea deal. This is a really traumatic experience not only for them, but for the entire family, and they’re trying as best as possible to keep to themselves,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli think the courts will work it all out, and that they believe what they did wasn’t “all that bad.”

UPDATE: Lori Loughlin Indicted for Additional Charge of Money Laundering https://t.co/OMHhwH8m4I — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Loughlin isn’t taking the scandal seriously, and doesn’t believe that she’ll get any serious punishment from the situation.

An insider told People Magazine that Lori and Mossimo simply don’t want to accept that they may have to do time behind bars because of their poor decisions.

Meanwhile, Loughlin’s daughters are said to be furious with her over the scandal, especially Olivia Jade, who is a popular YouTube sensation.

However, Lori has already started to feel the heat from the scandal. Not only have fans and paparazzi been relentless following her arrest, but she was also fired from all of her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, which included movies for the network, and the popular TV series, When Calls The Heart.

Lori Loughlin was also axed from Season 5 of Fuller House on Netflix, where she played the beloved role of Aunt Becky.