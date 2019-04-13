‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Takes Advantage Of Lulu’s Absence

Valentin consults with Nora Buchanan.

Hillary B. Smith is back on General Hospital as attorney Nora Buchanan. She was instrumental in getting the aiding and abetting charges dropped for Kevin Collins as seen on Friday’s episode. She was in the process of leaving Port Charles to head back home to Llanview, but she has one more unexpected client who is need of her services.

Valentin Cassadine caught wind of Nora being in town after she got Kevin off. He headed to the courthouse to catch her before she left. What does he have up his sleeve this time? He is already in hot water if Nina ever finds out the truth that Sasha isn’t really her daughter. This time, it appears that this meeting has something to do with Nina’s stepdaughter, Charlotte, and it is sure to put a smile on her face. According to Soap Central, Valentin wants to meet with Nora in order to amend his daughter’s custody arrangement.

Since Lulu left town with Rocco and left Charlotte behind, Valentin is seizing his opportunity to change things up. Lulu left Laura in charge of Charlotte’s schedule, but Valentin is not about to work with Laura at all. He left her high and dry when she tried to talk to him about it on Friday.

General Hospital spoilers for next week says that Valentin will be asking Nora if she can help him with changing the custody arrangement. It’s likely that he will use Lulu’s sudden trip against her, or maybe something else that he has up his sleeve. There are no details yet on what he will use to get the upper hand, but he is determined to want Charlotte all to himself and Nina.

Lulu isn’t planning on staying away for very long. In fact, she is supposedly back by the week of April 22, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. However, this may be just enough time for Valentin to mess with the original agreement that they had set up between them. Won’t Lulu be surprised when she returns.

There is always a chance that Nora will not agree to what Valentin proposes. He already has his hands full trying to keep the secret about Sasha quiet. He is also blackmailing poor Spencer by threatening to expose the election fraud that he took part in. Now it appears that Valentin is about to do what he can to snatch Lulu’s daughter from her.

How will this all play out? Stay tuned to General Hospital to see if Valentin will convince Nora to see things his way.