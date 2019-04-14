BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Music Video With Halsey Breaks YouTube Record for Most Views in 24 Hours

BTS has made history once again. The K-pop boy band’s music video for their new song, “Boy With Luv” has broken Youtube’s record for the highest number of views garnered within a 24-hour period, Variety reports. The video is a fun colorful romp with a cameo from pop superstar Halsey who is a guest artist on the song and the song appears to be a follow-up to a song that they released in 2014, “Boy In Luv.”

As Entertainment Tonight reports, by Saturday afternoon “Boy With Luv” had already gained more than 98 million views. As of writing the video has 100 million views and more than two million comments. As Variety reports, this me56.7 million views in its first 24 hours that they’ve broken a record set by another K-pop group, BLACK PINK, whose music video for “Kill This Love” got 56.7 million views in the first 24 hours of its release.

“Boy With Luv” is the first single from BTS’ new album Map of the Soul: Persona. The project has seven tracks and includes a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

“We find strength and happiness in every moment,” BTS said in a statement about their new work, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.“You’ve given us so much love, and now we want to get to know our fans more. We filled our album with our genuine feelings and the messages that we want to share with you.”

BTS seem poised to continue their pop takeover as they’re scheduled to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 13th. They are also set to go on tour starting in May with a concert in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl.

As The Inquisitr previously noted Halsey has revealed some adorable behind-the-scenes details about the “Boy With Luv” video shoot. On Twitter, she said that the handshake that she does with BTS member RM is longer than the quick tidbit that viewers saw. She also disclosed that she was nervous about doing the shoot because it was the first time she did choreography for a music video.

BTS’ last two albums, Love Yourself: Tear, and Love Yourself: Answer made it to the no.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart and the group has become a prominent symbol of the growing popularity of K-pop in the Western market. With their appearance on SNL and upcoming tour, it’s clear that they plan to be around for some time as long as their fans continue to support them.