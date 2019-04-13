Sarah Hyland Showcases Her Toned Body In Green Sports Bra As She Hits The Gym

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was spotted out in L.A. over the weekend looking fit as she headed to the gym wearing some form-fitting workout gear.

According to Hollywood Life, Sarah Hyland was photographed rocking a skimpy green sports bra, which flaunted her cleavage and her flat tummy and toned abs. She paired the bra with some matching green leggings, which boasted a white stripe down the side.

Hyland had her brown, shoulder-length hair worn in spiral curls with a head band over top to keep the strands out of her face during her workout.

Hyland completed her look by carrying a white water bottle and her phone in her hand. She had her gym bag slung over her shoulder and sported a pair of sandals as she left the establishment.

Sarah also wore a pair of trendy, round, brown-tinted sunglasses, and had a dainty chain around her neck. She also had a gray hooded sweatshirt, which she tied around her waist during the outing.

Hyland’s trip to the gym comes just days after the actress was hospitalized in late March after running a temperature of 104 degrees.

Sarah told her fans that she had pink eye and a respiratory infection, as well as pain from her endometriosis while in the hospital.

Sarah Hyland’s fans know that the actress has to take her health struggles seriously after having undergone two kidney transplants in the past.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah suffers from kidney dyspepsia, and received her first kidney from a very special donor: her father.

Sadly, seven years later, it was revealed that she needed another kidney, and luckily her brother was a match. However, receiving two organs from two different family members was a hard thing for the actress to cope with, revealing that she went through a very dark period, and even contemplated suicide.

“When a family member gives you a second chance at life and it fails, it feels like your fault, and it’s not. I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for because I’ve always had health issues. And it’s a really helpless feeling. Things like this can be really hard on a person,” Hyland revealed during an interview with Self Magazine.

Hyland’s last kidney transplant took place in 2017, as she was beginning her relationship with current boyfriend, Wells Adams.

Fans can see more of Sarah Hyland by following her on Instagram, or by watching Modern Family on Wednesday nights on ABC.