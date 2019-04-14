‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: An Algorithm Has Been Created To Predict Deaths In Final Season

Who will die in Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'? Let's do the math!

Many fans who are eagerly awaiting the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones are filling their time by trying to predict who will live and die in Season 8. Some of these predictions are being made based on emotional reactions to situations currently unfolding. However, a group of students has created an algorithm that will scientifically predict character deaths in Season 8.

According to CBS News, computer science students in Germany have used data to help predict deaths in the final season of Game of Thrones. The algorithm “scours the internet for data” that leads to its predictions.

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav released a statement on Friday that explained the algorithm uses data from Game of Thrones in much the same way that data is used “to examine the effects of medical treatments.” However, additional fictional situations based on tropes within the fantasy world are also added to help create the predictions.

From this data, it seems most likely that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will survive the final season of Game of Thrones. Also using the algorithm, it is predicted that Bronn (Jerome Flynn) is the next to die in the epic hit fantasy series.

And, for those of you who are looking forward to the potential of Cleganebowl in the final season of Game of Thrones? The algorithm gives the Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), also known as the Mountain, an 80.3 percent chance of dying in Season 8. He is listed second on the list of those most likely to die next in Season 8. By comparison, his brother, Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), has a 47.5 percent chance of dying next in Game of Thrones. Sansa (Sophie Turner) and her brother, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), fill out the Top 5 list of popular characters that are most likely to die next in the final season, with 73.3 percent and 57.8 percent respectively.

Helen Sloan / HBO

But what about some of those fan favorites?

According to CBS News, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey), Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) all share a 3 percent chance of dying in the final season of Game of Thrones. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) are also listed as likely to survive the final season.

What about Jon Snow (Kit Harington)? According to the data, he has a 12 percent chance of dying in the last six episodes of Game of Thrones.

You can view all of the algorithm’s predictions here.

It will be interesting to make a comparison at the end of Season 8 against the data from this algorithm to find out just how accurate the data really was.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m.