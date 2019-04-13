Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage On Instagram While Showing Off New Hair Color

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to reveal her brand new hair color to her followers, and she showed off her curves in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian headed over to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she toned down her icy white hair color a bit by adding some darker elements into it underneath in the roots.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told her followers that the white look was hard to maintain, and that she felt like it made her look washed out if she didn’t sport a spray tan with the hair color.

Kardashian was seen rocking her new, subtly darker blonde hair, which was parted to the side and styled in straight strands. She had a full face of makeup on, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She also sported a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and cheeks, and rocked a baby pink color on her lips.

Kardashian also wore a skimpy white Nike sports bra in the videos that were posted to her Instagram story, which flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms.

Khloe completed her look by wearing a gold chain with her daughter True’s name on it around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, little True celebrated her very first birthday on Friday, and while Khloe Kardashian was said to be nervous about including her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in the festivities she reportedly doesn’t want to exclude the NBA player from their daughter’s life.

Sources tell People Magazine that Kardashian wants True to have a close and loving relationship with Thompson, but that there is no way that the family will ever be back together again.

“Khloe has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life. He is her father and Khloe is much bigger than that. They communicate about True of course, but they aren’t getting back together,” the insider states.

While getting sentimental about True’s first birthday, Khloe revealed that she feels like she was destined to be the little girl’s mother.

“I am so utterly obsessed with her. This first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this,” Khloe said of being little True’s mother.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.